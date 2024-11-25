Lukas Dostal News: Costly lapse in third period

Dostal stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Dostal was playing a strong game until early in the third period. He allowed goals to Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour that came just 24 seconds apart, and that lapse led to the Kraken's victory. This was Dostal's fifth regulation loss in his last six outings, and he's allowed at least three goals in all five defeats in that span. The 24-year-old is now at a 5-7-2 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 14 starts. He's already been ceding playing time to John Gibson, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Gibson start Wednesday's rematch in Seattle.