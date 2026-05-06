Lukas Dostal News: Denied shutout in last seconds
Dostal stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
Dostal continues to trend in the right direction -- he's now allowed two goals or fewer in three straight games. He's given up five tallies on 70 shots in that span. It could have been even better for him Wednesday, but Mark Stone's power-play tally just before time expired in the third period denied Dostal a shutout. This second-round series is now tied at 1-1, and Dostal will likely be between the pipes again as the action shifts to Anaheim for Game 3 on Friday.
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