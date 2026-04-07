Lukas Dostal News: Drawing start against Nashville

Dostal will patrol the home blue paint versus the Predators on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

It's been a tough stretch for Dostal lately, as he's been blitzed for 13 goals on 83 shots (.843 save percentage) over his last three appearances, all of which were regulation losses. The 25-year-old goaltender hasn't played since Friday, and the Ducks have been off since Saturday. Meanwhile, the Predators are on the second half of a back-to-back after falling to the Kings on Monday in a shootout.