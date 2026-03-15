Lukas Dostal News: Drawing start in Montreal

Dostal will patrol the road blue paint Sunday against the Canadiens, according to the NHL media site.

Dostal will get the start in the second half of a back-to-back after Ville Husso occupied the crease in Saturday's 2-0 loss in Ottawa. The Canadiens are also on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost 4-2 at home against the Sharks on Saturday. Dostal earned a win against the Canadiens in Anaheim on March 6, but he gave up five goals on 28 shots in that game. Moreover, Dostal has conceded exactly five goals in four of his last seven appearances.