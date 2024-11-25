Fantasy Hockey
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Draws start against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Dostal will patrol the home crease during Monday's game against Seattle, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal's playing time has decreased recently, as he's started in just one of the Ducks' last four games. However, he broke a losing streak in his start against Dallas on Nov. 18, turning aside 34 of 36 shots (.944 save percentage). After sitting out the last two games, Dostal will return to the net against the Kraken, who have averaged 2.76 goals per game to begin the season.

