Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Draws start against Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 11:26am

Dostal will serve as the starting goaltender for Wednesday's home game against Winnipeg, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has alternated starts with John Gibson in recent games, and that trend will continue for Wednesday's home game. Dostal has made three starts this month, posting a 1-1-1 record, 2.54 GAA and .906 save percentage during that time. Although the Jets have cooled off slightly following their hot start to the season, they're still averaging 3.67 goals, which ranks third in the league.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
