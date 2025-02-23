Lukas Dostal News: Draws start in Detroit

Dostal will tend the twine on the road against Detroit on Sunday.

Dostal will draw the start after entering Saturday's game against the Bruins in relief after John Gibson sustained an upper-body injury. Dostal has picked up wins in each of his last five outings, posting a 2.20 GAA and .936 save percentage during that time. Gibson is considered day-to-day, so Oscar Dansk will serve as Dostal's backup Sunday.