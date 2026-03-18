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Lukas Dostal News: Drops result in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Dostal stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Dostal was steady over the second half of regulation time, allowing the Ducks to pull even. Noah Cates scored 2:17 into the extra session to send Dostal to the loss. Over seven outings in March, Dostal has gone 4-2-1, allowing at least three goals in five of those games. The 25-year-old goalie is at a 27-15-3 record with a 3.06 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 47 appearances. The Ducks are off to Utah for their next game Friday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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