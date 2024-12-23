Lukas Dostal News: Earns win after shootout

Dostal stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Dostal might have secured the win after the shootout, but he didn't look at his best between the pipes Sunday. From a statistical perspective, this was the second-worst save percentage Dostal has delivered in a game in 2024-25, and it was also the fifth time he registered a save percentage below the .870 range. That said, Dostal has looked decent in recent weeks. He's made five starts since the beginning of December, going 3-1-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .895 save percentage in that span.