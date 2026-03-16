Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Earns win over Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dostal stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Dostal allowed three goals over the opening 13 minutes of the second period, but he closed the door effectively the rest of the way, allowing the Ducks to mount a comeback. Dostal has been playing at a high level since before the Olympic break, although his numbers are a bit underwhelming when you look past the win-loss record. Even though Dostal has won eight of his previous 10 starts (8-2-0), he owns a 3.44 GAA and a subpar .874 save percentage over that span.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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