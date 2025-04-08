Lukas Dostal News: Earns win vs. Oilers

Dostal stopped 45 of 47 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Dostal was impressive between the pipes for the Ducks and tied his season-high mark in saves in a single game, and he was beaten just twice by an Edmonton lineup that didn't have two of the most prolific forwards in the league in Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body). Dostal has secured the win in three of his previous six appearances, going 3-2-0 with a 3.52 GAA and an .885 save percentage in that span.