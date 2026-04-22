Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Evens series in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dostal stopped 33 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

The Oilers rarely let the Ducks get much breathing room, but Dostal was able to protect a lead over the last five minutes of the game. This was Dostal's second career playoff game and first win, though he has allowed eight goals on 71 shots over the first two contests of this series. Still, he's unlikely to get bumped from the No. 1 job in goal, especially if the Ducks can give him enough support to keep things close. Game 3 is in Anaheim on Friday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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