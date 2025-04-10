Lukas Dostal News: Expected to start Thursday

Dostal is set to start on the road against Los Angeles on Thursday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal stopped 45 of 47 shots (.957 save percentage) en route to a 3-2 win over Edmonton on Monday. It was a strong showing in what has been a challenging campaign overall -- he's 23-21-6 with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 51 outings. The Kings are tied for 18th in the league in goals per game with 2.94.