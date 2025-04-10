Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:48pm

Dostal is set to start on the road against Los Angeles on Thursday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal stopped 45 of 47 shots (.957 save percentage) en route to a 3-2 win over Edmonton on Monday. It was a strong showing in what has been a challenging campaign overall -- he's 23-21-6 with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 51 outings. The Kings are tied for 18th in the league in goals per game with 2.94.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now