Dostal will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Dostal has won his last two outings, stopping 58 of 63 shots. He has a 13-13-4 record with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. Montreal sits 16th in the league with 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25.