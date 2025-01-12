Lukas Dostal News: Facing Hurricanes

Dostal will protect the road net versus Carolina on Sunday.

Dostal will get the second half of Anaheim's back-to-back after John Gibson played in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Philadelphia. The 24-year-old Dostal has a 10-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. Carolina sits sixth in the league with 3.37 goals per game in 2024-25.