Lukas Dostal News: Facing Panthers

Dostal will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

In his last outing, Dostal stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. He has posted a record of 11-12-4 with one shutout, a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. Florida sits in the top 10 of the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.