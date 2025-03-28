Lukas Dostal News: Facing Rangers

Dostal will start in goal at home versus the Rangers on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has hit the skids lately, going 1-3-1 with 20 goals allowed over his last five contests. The 24-year-old will start for the third time in five games, suggesting the Ducks have opted to alternate between Dostal and John Gibson to close out the season. The Rangers have 15 goals over their last six games with a 2-4-0 record in that span.