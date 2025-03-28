Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Facing Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Dostal will start in goal at home versus the Rangers on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has hit the skids lately, going 1-3-1 with 20 goals allowed over his last five contests. The 24-year-old will start for the third time in five games, suggesting the Ducks have opted to alternate between Dostal and John Gibson to close out the season. The Rangers have 15 goals over their last six games with a 2-4-0 record in that span.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now