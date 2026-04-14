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Lukas Dostal News: Facing Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Wild on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Dostal will face a vastly depleted Wild lineup, which sees nine players out of action. The Ducks still have positioning to play for, so they'll turn to their No. 1. Dostal has struggled in April, going 1-3-1 with 20 goals allowed on 120 shots over his last five games.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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