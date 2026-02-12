Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Falls flat in Olympic opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Dostal made 31 saves in Czechia's 5-0 loss to Canada in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

His offense, led by NHL stars such as David Pastrnak and Martin Necas, couldn't solve Jordan Binnington in the other crease, but it was Dostal's defense that really let him down in the rout. Czechia should have a much easier time in their next game Friday against France, but it's not clear yet whether Dostal will get the start in that contest over Karel Vejmelka or Dan Vladar.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
