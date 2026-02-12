Lukas Dostal News: Falls flat in Olympic opener
Dostal made 31 saves in Czechia's 5-0 loss to Canada in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.
His offense, led by NHL stars such as David Pastrnak and Martin Necas, couldn't solve Jordan Binnington in the other crease, but it was Dostal's defense that really let him down in the rout. Czechia should have a much easier time in their next game Friday against France, but it's not clear yet whether Dostal will get the start in that contest over Karel Vejmelka or Dan Vladar.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 111 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2914 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2914 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers14 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More