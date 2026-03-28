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Lukas Dostal News: First regulation loss in five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Dostal made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

It was Dostal's first regulation loss in five games (3-1-1). The young netminder is 29-16-3 with a 3.01 GAA and .894 save percentage in 49 starts this season. Dostal's save percentage is a shade off the NHL average (.897) this season. Sure, we'd love to see that number be higher, but it's really strong considering the youth playing in front of him. Those 29 wins put him in a tie with Jeremy Swayman for fifth in the NHL, behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (35), Karel Vejmelka (32) and Jake Oettinger (30).

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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