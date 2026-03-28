Lukas Dostal News: First regulation loss in five games
Dostal made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday. He allowed three goals.
It was Dostal's first regulation loss in five games (3-1-1). The young netminder is 29-16-3 with a 3.01 GAA and .894 save percentage in 49 starts this season. Dostal's save percentage is a shade off the NHL average (.897) this season. Sure, we'd love to see that number be higher, but it's really strong considering the youth playing in front of him. Those 29 wins put him in a tie with Jeremy Swayman for fifth in the NHL, behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (35), Karel Vejmelka (32) and Jake Oettinger (30).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 262 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 226 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1513 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1216 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More