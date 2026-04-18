Lukas Dostal News: Game 1 starter

Dostal will defend the road net against Edmonton on Monday in Game 1, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Dostal posted a 30-20-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 56 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. In two outings against the Oilers over that time, he allowed eight goals on 60 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record.