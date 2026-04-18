Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Game 1 starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Dostal will defend the road net against Edmonton on Monday in Game 1, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Dostal posted a 30-20-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 56 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. In two outings against the Oilers over that time, he allowed eight goals on 60 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago