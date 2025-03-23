Lukas Dostal News: Game slips away in third period

Dostal stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal took a third loss in a row (0-2-1), and he's allowed 13 goals on 81 shots in that span. He kept the game scoreless in the first period, but the Hurricanes tagged him for two goals apiece in each of the last two frames. The 24-year-old still looked pretty sharp despite the defeat, which dropped him to 20-19-6 on the year. He's added a 2.99 GAA and a .907 save percentage over a career-high 45 appearances. John Gibson is healthy again after a lower-body injury that kept him out for much of March, so Dostal will likely be sharing the crease moving forward.