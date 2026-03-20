Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Gets back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Dostal allowed one goal on 30 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Dostal has won three of his last five outings, and this was one of his best effort in that span. The 25-year-old has faltered a bit late in the season, but the Ducks' strong offense gives him a bit of runway to still rack up wins regularly. For the year, the Czech netminder is 28-15-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 48 appearances. The Ducks have a tough home matchup ahead, as they'll face the Sabres on Sunday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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