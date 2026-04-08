Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Gets no help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Dostal stopped 20 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Predators.

The Ducks went unconventional with 10 forwards and eight defensemen in the lineup Tuesday. While they generated 43 shots, none of them got by Justus Annunen, leaving Dostal on the wrong side of a lopsided shutout loss as his individual struggles persist. He's given up 18 goals during a four-game losing streak that has dropped him to 29-19-3 with a 3.13 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 53 appearances this season. Those struggles have the Ducks limping to the finish line in the regular season. Their next game is Thursday versus the Sharks.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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