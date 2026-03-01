Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Gets shootout win over Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Dostal stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Dostal picked up his fifth straight win and his 11th victory in 12 outings. This was a confident performance against a weaker opponent after Dostal had been torched for nine goals on 60 shots over his first two games coming out of the Olympic break. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 24-13-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 41 appearances. The 24 wins are a career high for him, surpassing his total of 23 in 54 outings during 2024-25. The Ducks have a back-to-back up next, hosting the Avalanche on Tuesday and the Islanders on Wednesday. Look for Dostal and Ville Husso to split those games.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
