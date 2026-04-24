Lukas Dostal News: Getting start in Game 3
Dostal will protect the home goal in Game 3 on Friday versus the Oilers, Patrick Present of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal stopped 33 of 37 shots in the Ducks' Game 2 win to tie the series at 1-1. The 25-year-old netminder is locked in as the Ducks' starter, and it would seemingly take an injury or an extremely poor sequence of games for Ville Husso to get a look in the playoffs.
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