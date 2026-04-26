Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Getting start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dostal will get the start Sunday in Game 4 against the Oilers, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

It's been an offense-heavy series as Dostal has allowed four goals in each of the first three games but is 2-1 overall, thanks to plenty of goal support from his team. Expanding the time frame, the 25-year-old has allowed at least three goals in 10 of his last 11 starts. Overall, his first postseason has him with a 4.05 GAA and an .874 save percentage so far.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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