Lukas Dostal News: Getting start Sunday
Dostal will get the start Sunday in Game 4 against the Oilers, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
It's been an offense-heavy series as Dostal has allowed four goals in each of the first three games but is 2-1 overall, thanks to plenty of goal support from his team. Expanding the time frame, the 25-year-old has allowed at least three goals in 10 of his last 11 starts. Overall, his first postseason has him with a 4.05 GAA and an .874 save percentage so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 242 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 206 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More