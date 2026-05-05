Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Gives up two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Dostal stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The third goal was an empty-netter with six seconds left in the game.

Dostal couldn't do much in the two goals he allowed, and by the time the Golden Knights added a third one, he was already on the bench. Despite the loss, Dostal continues to deliver solid performances for a Ducks defense that ranked fourth-worst in the regular season in goals allowed (288). He has posted a save percentage above the .900 mark in his last two starts, which is a massive uptick compared to his previous playoff performances.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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