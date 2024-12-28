Lukas Dostal News: Gives up two goals Saturday

Dostal stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The third goal was an empty-netter with 2:20 left in the third period.

Dostal entered this game having allowed seven goals on 47 shots over his previous two appearances, but even though this was a step in the right direction, the 24-year-old netminder has now gone 1-2-0 over his last three starts. He's given up nine goals on 71 shots in that three-game stretch, good for a subpar .887 save percentage.