Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Dostal will patrol the home crease against the Golden Knights in Game 6 on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

In his 11 postseason outings, Dostal is sporting a 6-5 record, 3.36 GAA and .878 save percentage. It was a career year for the 25-year-old backstop, as he set new personal bests in games played (56) and wins (30), though his save percentage (.888) was the worst of his five-year NHL career.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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