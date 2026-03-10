Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage Tuesday
Dostal will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road clash with Winnipeg, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Dostal has given up four or more goals in four of his last seven outings but has still managed to post a 6-1-0 record along the way. The 25-year-old backstop has already set a new personal best with his 25 victories this year and should reach the 30-win threshold before the end of the campaign.
