Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Dostal will patrol the crease on the road in Game 5 against the Oilers on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has given up three or more goals in each of his last six outings, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.65 GAA and .870 save percentage along the way. While those ratios aren't great, all three of those wins came in the postseason, giving the Ducks a 3-1 series lead.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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