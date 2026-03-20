Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage versus Mammoth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Dostal will patrol the blue paint on the road against Utah on Friday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal has struggled a little of late, giving up three or more goals in four of his last five outings, though he still managed to walk away with a 3-1-1 record. As long as the wins keep piling up, the young netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload in the stretch run.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago