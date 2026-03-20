Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage versus Mammoth
Dostal will patrol the blue paint on the road against Utah on Friday, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Dostal has struggled a little of late, giving up three or more goals in four of his last five outings, though he still managed to walk away with a 3-1-1 record. As long as the wins keep piling up, the young netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload in the stretch run.
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