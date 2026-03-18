Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage Wednesday
Dostal is expected to start at home against the Flyers on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Dostal's recent play hasn't inspired a lot of confidence, but he's still getting results with five wins in his last seven outings. Even though Dostal has won eight of his previous 10 starts, he owns a 3.44 GAA and a subpar .874 save percentage over that span. Philadelphia is 31-23-12 on the season and generates 2.77 goals per game, which ranks 26th in the NHL. The Flyers' anemic offense gives Dostal a favorable matchup to continue racking up wins despite his inflated ratios.
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