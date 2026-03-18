Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Guarding cage Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Dostal is expected to start at home against the Flyers on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal's recent play hasn't inspired a lot of confidence, but he's still getting results with five wins in his last seven outings. Even though Dostal has won eight of his previous 10 starts, he owns a 3.44 GAA and a subpar .874 save percentage over that span. Philadelphia is 31-23-12 on the season and generates 2.77 goals per game, which ranks 26th in the NHL. The Flyers' anemic offense gives Dostal a favorable matchup to continue racking up wins despite his inflated ratios.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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