Lukas Dostal News: Guarding road goal
Dostal is expected to start on the road against Toronto, per the NHL media site.
Dostal has a 26-14-2 record, 3.01 GAA and .893 save percentage in 44 outings in 2025-26. He stopped 12 of 13 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg in his last start Tuesday. Toronto has lost its past eight games (0-6-2) while averaging just 1.88 goals per game.
