Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Heartbreaking loss to Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Dostal turned aside 37 shots in Czechia's 4-3 overtime loss to Canada in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

Czechia held a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period and a 3-2 lead midway through the third as they attempted to pull off a seismic upset. However, Dostal could only watch helplessly as Nick Suzuki tipped home a goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation before Mitch Marner skated through three Czech defenders in OT and beat the netminder with a backhand. Dostal will head back to the Ducks having gone 1-3 in the tournament with an .885 save percentage, but two of the losses came in overtime.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
