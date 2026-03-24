Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Holds off Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Dostal stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks got a goal in each period, including two on the power play, but the Ducks were just a little better. Dostal improved to 6-2-1 with 28 goals allowed over nine outings in March, which has been a bit of a shaky month for him despite the wins. For the season, he's up to 29-15-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 49 appearances. The Ducks' road trip continues with another favorable matchup Thursday in Calgary.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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