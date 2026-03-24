Lukas Dostal News: Holds off Canucks
Dostal stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
The Canucks got a goal in each period, including two on the power play, but the Ducks were just a little better. Dostal improved to 6-2-1 with 28 goals allowed over nine outings in March, which has been a bit of a shaky month for him despite the wins. For the season, he's up to 29-15-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 49 appearances. The Ducks' road trip continues with another favorable matchup Thursday in Calgary.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 223 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1510 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1213 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Dostal See More