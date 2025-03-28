Lukas Dostal News: Holds on for overtime win

Dostal stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Dostal was able to keep things close enough for the Ducks to pull off a comeback win. This was his first win in four outings, but he allowed four goals or more for a fourth straight game. The 24-year-old is up to 21-19-6 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 46 appearances. He's been alternating starts with John Gibson recently, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Gibson face the Maple Leafs on Sunday before Dostal gets a start versus the Sharks on Tuesday.