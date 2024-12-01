Lukas Dostal News: In blue paint versus Ottawa
Dostal will be between the pipes for Sunday's home matchup against the Senators, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal will look turn the page in December after posting a 1-5-0 record, .890 save percentage and 3.71 GAA over six appearances in November. The 24-year-old will face an Ottawa club that's on the second half of a back-to-back -- the Sens lost 5-2 in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Senators have generated 72 goals through 23 games.
