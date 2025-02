Dostal will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Saturday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has won his last three outings, allowing just seven goals on 86 shots in that span. The 24-year-old will get the Ducks' last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Kings' offense has woken up after a sluggish January, scoring 15 goals over the last three games.