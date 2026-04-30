Lukas Dostal News: In goal Thursday

Dostal will get the starting nod at home for Game 6 versus the Oilers on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Despite getting pulled in Game 5 after giving up three goals on nine shots, Dostal will be back in the crease for a chance to close out the Oilers in Game 6. In the playoffs, the Czech backstop is 3-2-0 with a 4.32 GAA and .864 save percentage after giving up at least three goals in all five appearances.