Lukas Dostal News: Just second loss in last seven

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Dostal made 22 saves in a 6-4 loss to Toronto on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

Dostal is 5-2-0 in seven games since the Olympic break. But he's allowed five goals four times in that span, and four or more in five. That's a concerning stat as the Ducks try to hold onto stop spot in the Pacific. Dostal will play a critical role in trying to stave off Vegas, which is one point back.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
