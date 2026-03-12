Lukas Dostal News: Just second loss in last seven
Dostal made 22 saves in a 6-4 loss to Toronto on Thursday. He allowed five goals.
Dostal is 5-2-0 in seven games since the Olympic break. But he's allowed five goals four times in that span, and four or more in five. That's a concerning stat as the Ducks try to hold onto stop spot in the Pacific. Dostal will play a critical role in trying to stave off Vegas, which is one point back.
