Lukas Dostal News: League's best team too strong
Dostal stopped 36 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.
Dostal was pelted with pucks and didn't hold up very well against the NHL's top offense. He allowed three goals in the third period as the Capitals pulled away with a win despite the Ducks' strong scoring Tuesday. Dostal dropped to 19-17-5 with a 3.04 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 41 appearances. He may have to wait for his second attempt at reaching the 20-win mark, as the Ducks are back in action at Utah on Wednesday before hosting the Predators on Friday, which will likely be Dostal's next start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now