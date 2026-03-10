Lukas Dostal News: Little work in win

Dostal stopped 12 of 13 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

The Ducks were all over this game, making Dostal's job pretty easy in the end. This was his seventh win in his last eight outings, and it's the third time in that span he's held an opponent to two or fewer goals. For the season, the 25-year-old goalie improved to 26-14-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 44 appearances. The Ducks have three games over four days from Thursday to Sunday, making stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal -- expect Dostal to start two of those three contests.