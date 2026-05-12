Lukas Dostal News: Loses Game 5 in overtime
Dostal stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Dostal was able to keep things close throughout regulation, but the Ducks hardly had any possession in a brief overtime period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored 4:10 into the extra session to give the Golden Knights the pivotal win, which means Dostal and the Ducks will be staring down elimination on home ice in Game 6 on Thursday. Dostal is now 6-5 this postseason with a 3.36 GAA and an .878 save percentage, and he's allowed three goals in each of the last three games.
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