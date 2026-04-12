Lukas Dostal News: Loses to Canucks in overtime
Dostal allowed four goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
This wasn't exactly a great performance for the 25-year-old, though two of the goals against came on Vancouver power plays. Dostal has dropped five of his last six games (1-4-1), allowing at least three goals in each defeat in that span. For the season, he's down to 30-19-4 with a 3.10 GAA and an .889 save percentage over a career-high 55 appearances. The Ducks haven't yet secured their playoff spot, so Dostal seems likely to get the nod Tuesday in Minnesota.
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