Dostal will protect the road net in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Dostal will make his fifth straight start, having gone 2-1-1 with 11 goals allowed over his previous four outings. He's faced at least 30 shots in four of his five starts this year, and playing against the high-tempo Rangers will likely make the 24-year-old a busy man again Saturday.