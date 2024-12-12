Lukas Dostal News: Needs more help from teammates

Dostal made 30 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Max Pacioretty had his number Thursday, beating Dostal twice. The young netminder played a strong game, but the Ducks' defense left him alone on an island far too many times. Despite a 6-8-3 record, Dostal has a sparkling .920 save percentage and solid 2.69 GAA, and that makes him a solid match-up play in daily formats.