Lukas Dostal News: Overcomes shaky start

Dostal stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Both of the Canucks' goals were scored in the first period, but the Ducks bounced back with five goals of their own over the final 40 minutes. Dostal had lost his previous two outings, allowing eight goals on 73 shots in those games, but he had a five-game winning streak prior to that and should have some confidence back after this comeback win. He's now 17-14-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 36 appearances. The Ducks' next game is a favorable matchup against the Blackhawks on Saturday, and Dostal will likely get that start if John Gibson (upper body) remains out.