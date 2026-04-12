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Lukas Dostal News: Patrolling home blue paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Dostal will be between the home pipes against the Ducks on Sunday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Dostal bounced back Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Sharks after several shaky performances. The 25-year-old is 1-3-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .830 save percentage through four appearances in April. Dostal has a favorable matchup Sunday against the Canucks, who are on the second half of a back-to-back -- Vancouver picked up a 4-3 shootout win in San Jose on Saturday.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
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