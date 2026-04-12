Lukas Dostal News: Patrolling home blue paint
Dostal will be between the home pipes against the Ducks on Sunday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.
Dostal bounced back Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Sharks after several shaky performances. The 25-year-old is 1-3-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .830 save percentage through four appearances in April. Dostal has a favorable matchup Sunday against the Canucks, who are on the second half of a back-to-back -- Vancouver picked up a 4-3 shootout win in San Jose on Saturday.
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